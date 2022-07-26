Yeh Hai Chahatein, 26th July 2022, Written Update: Roohi leaves the house

In today’s episode, Rudra finds Roohi's letter saying that she's tired of Rudra and Saaransh's fights and is going to bring back Preesha alone. Rudra gets shocked and worries about her. Pihu tells Preesha that they should go to a resort in Shimla. Armaan comes in and says he will book the rooms. Sharda calls Rudra and tells him that Roohi is with her and she will bring her back home once she's calmed down. Saaransh feels guilty and thinks that he has to bring Preesha back home.

Preesha gets ready for the trip. Pihu tells Preesha that she will come tomorrow after her lecture and even Digvijay will join them tomorrow. Later, Saaransh sees Pihu and thinks only Armaan and Preesha went on vacation. He informs Rudra about this. Rudra tells Raj to find out where they went through Pihu. Pihu gets a message from Preesha and Raj reads the message and gets to know that Preesha reached a Shimla resort and informs tells Rudra about it. Rudra gets ready to go to Shimla.

Saaransh stops him and tells him not to make a mistake by hurrying. Rudra tells Saaransh that they will recreate memories in front of Preesha. They reach Shimla. Rudra calls Vanshika to know the name of the resort. Vanshika reaches their house as a pest controller and listens to Pihu to find out the name of the resort.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 25th July 2022, Written Update: Armaan fails Rudra’s plan