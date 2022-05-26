Yeh Hai Chahatein, 26th May 2022, Written Update: Revati puts Saaransh in trouble

Today’s episode begins with Saransh noticing Revati in his room and asking her what she is doing near his study table. Revati hides the packet and tells him she needed a pen to sign documents. Saransh gives her the pen and Revati leaves. On the other hand, Rudra finds his door locked. The salon staff opens the door and informs him that Preesha is ready. Rudraksh compliments Preesha and tells her she is looking beautiful. Rudraksh ties a taweez around Preesha’s neck.

Rudraksh and Preesha head towards their Sangeet. Ruhi and Saransh plan a surprise act for the couple. They both enact as Rudraksh and Preesha. Everyone applauds for their performance. Rudraksh and Preesha walk on the stage. They hug their family. Revati feels jealous seeing the happiness of the couple and thinks even she had a happy family with two children and a husband. She gets a call from someone and asks the person to not come so soon. Revati keeps the packet in Saransh’s drawer.

Everyone rejoices and dances for the Sangeet ceremony. Revati calls someone. Rudraksh and Preesha perform their dance. Suddenly, the music stops and the police walk into the house. They inform everyone that they are here for a raid as there are drugs in the house. They allege Saransh of having drugs in his drawer. Saransh gets paranoid and tells them he never consumed drugs in life. Rudraksh opposes the investigation. Revati tells Rudraksh that he cannot break the rules and asks him not to worry if Saransh is innocent. The police visit Saaransh’s room. Revati gets happy thinking now she shall take her vengeance for Dev’s death.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

