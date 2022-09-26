Yeh Hai Chahatein, 26th September 2022, Written Update: Rudra and Preesha confront Kalindi

In today’s episode, Preesha tells Kalindi that she knows that she’s pregnant. Kalindi tells she doesn’t know what she’s talking about. Preesha recalls checking her pulse last time and tells that she knows she’s pregnant and tells Rudra that they need to search for her boyfriend through her phone. They find out that Veer is her boyfriend and share his contact with Vidyut. Rudra asks Vidyut to find out where Veer stays as they need him for Kalindi’s confession. Vidyut goes to Veer’s house as a delivery boy and then ties him up.

Rudra tells Kalindi that they have Veer but she doesn’t believe so he video calls Vidyut to show him. Armaan reaches there and Preesha asks him what is he doing here. He asks her why they lied to him about the hotel. Preesha tells that they’re trying to get Kalindi’s confession as she is wrongly accusing Raj by listening to someone’s order. Kalindi thinks that she can’t take Vidyut’s name as he is with Veer and she can’t take Armaan’s name as he will kill her.