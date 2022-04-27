Yeh Hai Chahatein, 27th April 2022, Written Update: Revathi to check the CCTV footage

In today’s episode, Preesha apologises to Rudra and asks him to forgive her as she didn’t have any intentions to hurt him by hiding the truth and asks him to forgive her for the sake of their children and future. She falls to his feet and asks her to forgive her. He tells that he could never forgive her as she broke his trust by lying to him again and by hiding such a big truth. He tells he won’t even forgive her if she dies and walks away and she sits and cries.

The inspector tells Revathi that he couldn’t find Dev yet. Revathi yells at the inspector and asks him why’s he taking so much time in finding her son. The inspector tells he searched the entire area around the hospital as well but couldn’t find anything. Revathi’s husband tells maybe Dev switched off his phone and escaped after learning that Revathi knows the truth. Aaliya tells Revathi that she should go ask Vicky as he might know about Dev’s hideout places. Revathi goes to meet a Vicky and asks him if he knows where Dev is and he tells he doesn’t know. Revathi asks him if he knew Dev would get out of the hospital. Vicky tells Dev escaped from the hospital to do something to Preesha as he got to know that Preesha has proof against it. Revathi wonders how no one saw Dev if he came to school.

The principal tells her that she can check the CCTV footage as Rudra installed them and they go to check the footage. Rudra and Preesha enter and ask Revathi if she found out about Dev and she informs them that she will check the CCTV footage now. Rudra recalls asking the technician to delete the clips of Dev. Later, Aaliya calls and informs Saransh that Dev is in Goa and he gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

