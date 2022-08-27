Yeh Hai Chahatein, 27th August 2022, Written Update: Preesha sees Rudra and gets angry

In today’s episode, Rudra goes and sits in his car and removes his makeup and changes his clothes in the car. He forgets to remove his fake eyebrows and Vidyut asks him if he wants to watch the show as the gardener and asks him to remove it. Pihu tells Raj that she’s feeling nervous. Raj asks her not to worry as she’s going to do well. Pihu tells this is her first time and many fasting companies are also going to be present so she’s worried. She tells that she’s scared that they’ll lose because of her silly mistakes.

He holds her hand and tells her to look into his eyes and says that everything will be okay. She agrees and they both dance. Preesha, Armaan and Kanchan reach the college to watch the competition. Rudra goes to meet Raj but Preesha sees him and gets angry. She asks him what is he doing here. He tells that he came to meet Raj but he’ll leave. She tells she’ll go and leaves. Her pallu gets stuck and her blouse opens. Rudra sees that and Preesha asks him to close his eyes. She tries to fix her blouse and then asks him to give her the pin on the table. He gives it to her.

She tries to pin and he tells he will do it and promises to keep his eyes closed. He puts the pin and then tells that he has to open his eyes to see how is he putting it. She asks him to open his eyes. She asks him to open and he sees her pallu intact. He tells her that he loves her and could never harm her and tells that Armaan separated them and tells Roohi and Saransh are their kids. Preesha refuses to believe and recalls how he tried to kill her.

This episode has been watched on OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 26th August 2022, Written Update: Rudra spoils Armaan’s plan