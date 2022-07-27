Yeh Hai Chahatein, 27th July 2022, Written Update: Rudra and Saaransh plan to revive Preesha’s memory

In today’s episode, Vanshika goes to Arman’s house as a pest controller to know the name of the resort Preesha is staying in. Saaransh on the other hand feels guilty about Roohi leaving the house and thinks that he will get Preesha back no matter what. Kanchan asks Pihu the name of the resort they’re staying in. Pihu says she will get to know when she goes tomorrow. She searches Pihu's room to find the resort name. Vanshika calls Rudra saying she couldn't find the resort. Vanshika hears Pihu and Preesha talking.

Digvijay asks her to leave as the work is done. As she's about to leave she hears the name of the resort. She calls up Rudra and tells him. They reach the resort. Saaransh tells him how Preesha helped him from a burn incident during the baishaki festival. Rudra says he can't risk Saaransh's life. Rudra says he has a different plan. Armaan bribes the hotel staff to make the room intimate but Preesha calls him and tells him that she's not feeling well.

Rudra modulates Preesha and Armaan's voice to cancel the dinner plan. He ties a string to the bonfire wood to pull it when Preesha notices. Saaransh sings a song and Preesha comes to the balcony listening to it. Rudra pulls the string. Preesha recalls the earlier incidents and sees flashes of the incident and gets shocked.

