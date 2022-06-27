Yeh Hai Chahatein, 27th June 2022, Written Update: Preesha ignores Ruhi

Today's episode begins with Pihu walking on the road, being lost in her mobile. A thief comes and tries to strangulate her. Vidyut reaches there and saves her. He asks her to be careful as this is Delhi. He offers her a lift to her home but she refuses to tell him he is trying to cover up his mistake. Sharda takes Ruhi to the Kapola Hotel to get her the ice cream. Rudraksh and Vanshika spy on them. Ruhi notices Preesha and tells Sharda that she needs to use the washroom. Preesha talks with Armaan and tells him she is going for shopping.

Ruhi calls out to Preesha. Preesha sees her but Pihu calls her. Preesha leaves and Ruhi gets disappointed. Rudraksh asks Sharda where did Ruhi go. Rudraksh notices Armaan at the hotel. He follows him but the staff stops Rudraksh. Rudraksh is not able to find Armaan and thinks if he is the reason behind Preesha's disappearance. Armaan bribes the receptionist and asks Rudraksh not to reveal anything. The receptionist doesn't reveal anything and Rudraksh thinks Armaan might be staying somewhere else. Rudraksh and Sharda find Ruhi.

Ruhi tells them she had gone to see her friend. Rudraksh asks Ruhi and Saaransh not to leave without his permission. Vanshika tells Rudraksh that he needs to attend the Oberoi's party. Rudraksh refuses and asks her to cancel all his meetings and other events. Vanshika insists but Rudraksh lashes out at her. Sharda apologizes to Vanshika on his behalf. Vanshika takes no offense and leaves. Sharda thinks Rudraksh is suffering in Preesha's absence. She wonders where Preesha must be right now.

This episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 24th June 2022, Written Update: Ruhi and Saaransh get disappointed