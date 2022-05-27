Yeh Hai Chahatein, 27th May 2022, Written Update: Ruhi consumes the drugs

Today’s episode begins with the police looking for drugs in the house. Saaransh wonders why Tarun took his name. Preesha says that it seems like somebody constrained Tarun to take Saaransh’s name. Rudraksh takes Saaransh along with him to the lawyer. Ruhi visits Revati and asks her that police is finding in their home. Revati tells her that police is looking for some kind of medicine that resembles as white powder. Revati advises the police to look through Saaransh’s room first. Gopal eavesdrops on her conversation with police but Revati tricks him.

Ruhi finds the drug parcel and runs with it. Revati wonders where the parcel went. Ruhi consumes the drugs and gets unconscious. Revati keeps on pondering about the parcel. Rudraksh reprimands the police and tells him that Saaransh is innocent. The police leaves. Sharda shouts to everyone and they get shocked seeing Ruhi’s condition. Ruhi awakens and tells she consumed the white powder. Preesha and Rudraksh take Ruhi to the hospital. The doctor insists them to concern the police first as it is a drug case.

Later, the doctor returns treating Ruhi and he asks everyone to pray for Ruhi. Preesha cannot control her tears seeing Ruhi’s condition. Preesha runs to pray and Rudraksh also runs behind her. Sharda stops Rudraksh. Preesha visits the temple and prays to God to save Ruhi. The nurse informs everyone that Ruhi’s condition is improving. Outside the temple, Preesha hears the conversation of some snake charmers. They inform her that they were granted hefty money for lending a poisonous snake. Preesha shows them the picture of Revati and asks if she was the one. The snake charmers acknowledge that it was Revati.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 26th May 2022, Written Update: Revati puts Saaransh in trouble