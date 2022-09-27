Yeh Hai Chahatein, 27th September 2022, Written Update: Kalindi confesses the truth
In the previous episode, Rudra and Preesha confronted Kalindi.
In today’s episode, Rudra asks Kalindi why didn’t she tell that the baby’s father was Raj and laughs. He tells that he would’ve taken care of her then and asks her how did she and Raj meet. Kalindi gets shocked and Armaan wonders what might happen if Kalindi tells the truth so he asks Rudra why is he asking her all of this and making her feel uncomfortable and asks if he wants her to recall what Raj did to her. He tells that he just wants to know as even he’ll be questioned as he’s the mentor. He tells that he wants to help Kalindi if in case she fails to prove that Raj is the father.
Preesha recalls that the same thing happened with Rudra and Kaveri so she tells that Rudra is right and goes along with Rudra’s play. Rudra asks Kalindi why did she aim for someone who is so much younger than him and she tells him that she won’t answer him. Vidyut comes and brings Veer along and tells that he is Kalindi’s boyfriend and he is the father of the baby. Rudra tells that then they should get a DNA test done and tells that he’ll call the lab technician. Vidyut tells that he already called them.
Kalindi gets scared and agrees that she lied about Raj and the baby is Veer’s. Rudra asks her why did she do this. She tells that they needed money to raise the child so she thought she’ll blackmail Rudra and get money. He asks her who asked her to do this but she tells that she planned this alone. Preesha asks her to go and take the complaint back. Vidyut takes Kalindi. Rudra invites them for the wedding and leaves. Armaan agrees to come.
This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform and is now screening on all 7 days of the week.
