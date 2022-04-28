Yeh Hai Chahatein, 28th April 2022, Written Update: Revathi attends Rudra’s party

In today’s episode, Aaliya calls Saransh and informs him that Dev is in Goa and now even she feels relieved and happy. Saransh gets shocked and tells he’s happy too and a cute the call saying he’ll call back later. Preesha tells Rudra that Sharda asked for the freezer’s key sometime ago and asks him what if she suspects them. Saransh comes and tells Rudra that Aaliya told him that Dev is in Goa. Rudra tells him that he texted that from Dev’s phone and asks him not to talk about the terrace incident to anyone and assures him that he’ll take care of everything and asks him not to worry. Preesha then tells Rudra that they can’t keep the dead body in the house. Rudra tells they will dispose the body when they host the party in their house.

Roohi invites Aaliya and Revathi for the party. Preesha tells Rudra that he’s wearing her favourite colour white and tells she’s wearing his favourite colour red. He changes his shirt to black and asks her to stop joking and leaves. Aaliya goes to Roohi’s house and she asks Aaliya where’s Revathi. Aaliya tells she’s parking the car. Preesha and Rudra come down and then get shocked seeing Revathi in their house. Rudra wonders what to do now and goes and checks the freezer and makes sure the body isn’t visible and locks the freezer.

Revathi tells Preesha that Roohi is a very sweet girl and tells she doesn’t know why Dev hated her. She tells that she is worrying about Dev as she knows he’s not in Goa as he doesn’t even like that place. Preesha gets shocked and tells Revathi that maybe Dev went there to escape them all. Then, Preesha goes and tells Rudra that Revathi suspects Dev being in Goa. Rudra tells they’ll get rid of the body tonight.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

