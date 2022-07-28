Yeh Hai Chahatein, 28th July 2022, Written Update: Armaan drugs Rudra

In today’s episode, Preesha runs towards Saaransh when she sees firewood falling on him. Rudra also worries and rushes but Saarasnsh stops him and asks him to stay away. The log burns his leg. Preesha yells his name and removes the log and asks if he’s fine. He asks her if he remembers her. She tells yes as he is Roohi’s brother. He thinks that she doesn’t remember him as her own child and gets sad. She tells him that it’s weird how she’s feeling this incident had taken place before but she can’t recall. She asks him to come with her so she can apply the ointment. He tells her even she needs ointment and they both leave.

Armaan looks at Rudra and Saaransh and gets angry. Preesha and Saaransh apply ointment to each other. He cries and she asks him what happened. He tells her that she reminds him of his mother. She hugs him and wonders why she feels connected to him and Roohi. He goes out and meets Rudra. Armaan overhears them. Saaransh tells him that Preesha felt like she has experienced the incident before. Armaan drugs Rudra’s coffee and asks the waiter to serve him. Rudra feels drowsy and books a room and goes to sleep.

Armaan gets a key to Rudra’s bedroom. Preesha asks Armaan if he’s feeling better. Armaan realises that Rudra spoke to her in his voice. He thinks that he won’t spare Rudra and will do something that Rudra won’t even come near Preesha. They both go to have dinner. Roohi tells Sharda that she’s acting like she’s angry at Saaransh and Rudra because she wants them to stop fighting. Armaan asks the waiter to mix pills in Preesha’s food.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

