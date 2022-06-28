Yeh Hai Chahatein, 28th June 2022, Written Update: Rudraksh plans to meet Armaan

Today’s episode begins with Pihu narrating the incident to Preesha. She tells her that Vidyut saved her on time. Preesha gets paranoid and Pihu asks her to calm down. Ruhi returns home sadly and tells Saaransh she saw Preesha at the hotel. Saaransh gets happy and hugs her. Ruhi tells him that Preesha didn’t recognize her. Even Preesha feels she saw someone very dear to her. Saaransh tells her that Preesha must not have seen her in the crowd. They decide to meet Preesha at the party scheduled the next day.

Rudra lashes out at his private investigator for not being able to trace Preesha. Rudraksh becomes adamant that Armaan is behind the disappearance of Preesha. Rudraksh tells him that Armaan loves her madly and also lies about her illness to get her back. Armaan tells Digvijay that Rudraksh saw him at the hotel. He tells him that they need to leave for Mumbai. Pihu doesn’t agree on shifting to Mumbai and tells this is the best college. Even Preesha becomes adamant about staying with Pihu.

The private investigator informs Rudraksh that Armaan is staying in Kapola Hotel. He further tells him that Armaan is going to attend the Oberoi’s party. Rudraksh asks Vanshika to confirm his presence at the party. Rudraksh thinks he shall meet Armaan there. Ruhi is not able to sleep at night. She sneaks into the kitchen and finds Rudraksh. They both eat ice cream. Ruhi becomes thrilled to meet Preesha the next day.

