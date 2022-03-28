Yeh Hai Chahatein, 28th March 2022, Written Update: Rudra saves the children

In today’s episode, Preesha asks Mrs. Ahuja to let the children go as it’s not their fault that her son died as he died because of drug addiction. She tells that’s not true and asks Preesha to stop talking. Rudra asks the principal to evacuate the children out of the school. Mrs. Ahuja reveals she has a bomb inside her jacket and tells it’ll blast in exactly three minutes and everyone will die like her son and falls unconscious.

Saransh and Roohi also stay back. Saransh asks Rudra to cut the green wire but the bomb doesn’t defuse. Saransh then tells him to cut the red wire as one of the websites mentions that. Rudra becomes skeptical about it but Roohi asks him to listen to Saransh. Rudra cuts the red wire and the bomb defuses and everyone sighs in relief. The police come and Preesha asks them to take Mrs. Ahuja away and get her help as she’s mentally ill.

Roohi and Sraansh walk into the school and she spots Dev and informs Saransh that he’s the person who made her fall. Saransh asks Dev why he did this but he denies all the allegations. The principal tells even they can’t do anything without any solid proof and informs everyone that tomorrow is a holiday for Holi. Rudra calls them for Holi celebration and Dev thinks he’ll crash the party and ruin Roohi’s day.

