Yeh Hai Chahatein, 29th June 2022, Written Update: Rudraksh confronts Armaan

Today's episode begins with Ruhi and Rudrkash praying for each other that they get successful in their test. The next day Ruhi and Saaransh pack party dresses in their school bags. Sharda asks them why their bagpacks seem heavy. Ruhi and Saaransh fool her. Armaan enters Preesha's room as she gets ready. He tries to zip her cloth but Preesha hesitates. Armaan assures her that he won't touch her in bad manner especially after her traumatic experience with Rudraksh. Preesha asks him to stay away. Pihu walks in wearing the same dress as that of Preesha. Armaan tells they shall be shifting soon as he has bought a house in Delhi. They leave for the party. Saaransh and Ruhi reach the party. They get stopped by the guards. They hide in the food trolley and enter the party. Rudraksha walks in with Vidyut, Raj, and Vaishali. Vaishali informs them that is going to be a masked party. Everyone wears their mask. The PI asks Rudraksh why he came to spy. Rudraksh tells him he cannot take any chance. Rudraksh notices Armaan's family walking into the party.

Rudraksh thinks the lady dancing with Armaan is Preesha. The lady proceeds towards washroom. Rudraksh confronts her and she turns out to be Pihu. Pihu lashes out at him for misbehaving. Rudraksh apologizes and tells her he was expecting someone else. Armaan also arrives there. Rudraksh confronts Armaan and tells him that he finally caught him. He pins Armaan to the wall and asks about Preesha. Pihu gets paranoid. Armaan assures Pihu that everything is fine and asks her to leave.

