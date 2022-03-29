Yeh Hai Chahatein, 29th March 2022, Written Update: Yuvraj plots to kill Preesha

In today’s episode, Preesha goes to the storeroom to get wood for the preparation of Holika Dahan. Yuvraj walks in and compliments her. She tells him to get out of her house. He mentions how he has always helped her when she was in trouble because of her family and Rudra but she always threw him aside and shuts her mouth with his hand and asks her to call Rudra now. She bites his hand but he puts chloroform on her and makes her unconscious. He texts Rudra and asks him to start the pooja even if she gets late.

Rudra receives her message and thinks she must’ve planned a romantic surprise for him.

Yuvraj burns old clothes to divert the attention of the servants and then puts Preesha in the Holika Dahan firewood to kill her. Sharda and Saransh show off their festival clothes. GPS and Vasu join them too. Sharda says their family is not complete without Preesha. Rudra tells them that she should be back by now. It gets late so they decide to start the pooja. Rudra performs the pooja without Preesha. Sharda asks him to set fire to the holika. Rudra remembers planning to burn Preesha’s old clothes.

Saransh asks Roohi to get the bag of clothes from Rudra’s room. Roohi goes to Rudra’s room and gets shocked looking at a wall with Preesha’s photos. Rudra sets fire to holika but finds Preesha’s clothes in it. He pulls them wondering how the clothes got in but gets shocked after seeing Preesha inside. They set the fire off and get Preesha out. The watchman notices Yuvraj and asks him who he is. He says he’s a fan of Rudra and leaves in his car. Rudra cries and asks Preesha to open her eyes.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 28th March 2022, Written Update: Rudra saves the children