Yeh Hai Chahatein, 29th September 2022, Written Update: Preesha contemplates about Rudra

In today’s episode, Rudra tells Preesha that they’ve been in this situation many times where they’ve both gotten drenched. Preesha then realises that she can’t be with him so she tells him that she needs to leave. The doctor tells Armaan that he needs complete bed rest so he can’t walk for 4 days. Armaan asks what will he do if he needs to walk and then the doctor tend him to use the help of a walker. Roohi helps him with the walker and he searches for Preesha.

Roohi hopes Armaan doesn’t fine Rudra and Preesha together. He sees Preesha outside the bathroom drenched and asks what happened. She tells that the haldi fell on her so she went to clean herself and recalls hearing Armaan’s voice and coming out of the bathroom. Roohi gives her a towel and Armaan asks her how did she know she was drenched. Roohi tells she saw while she was passing by so went to get her a towel. Preesha takes Armaan and they go back home. She wonders why she likes it when Rudra touches her. Next day, everyone attends the mehendi function. The artist asks Preesha which initial to write. Roohi feeds laddoo to Preesha and Rudra asks the artist to write ‘R’.