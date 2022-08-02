Yeh Hai Chahatein, 2nd August 2022, Written Update: Roohi has an idea to revive Preesha’s memory

In today’s episode, Digvijay gets angry seeing Roohi and Preesha. Kanchan tells him that Pihu brought her and Preesha doesn't seem to have a problem. Digvijay says there is a problem but they wouldn't understand. Digvijay tells Armaan about Preesha feeding Roohi. Armaan goes to Roohi but she hides behind Preesha. Preesha tells him that her car broke down and she wanted to use the washroom. Armaan tells her that he will drop her back. Roohi says she needs to use the washroom again.

Armaan tells Preesha that she needs to stay away as Rudra might be using her. Preesha thinks he's correct but doesn't understand why she feels so connected to her. Roohi sees Kanchan scolding the gardener who asked for 1 month's leave. She gets an idea. Armaan drops Roohi home. Armaan tells Rudra that her car broke down so he came to drop her and leaves. Roohi tells Rudra that she has found a solution. She tells him that Armaan's gardener has left for a month, so Rudra can act as the gardener and try to revive Preesha's memories.

Rudra says he will be identified easily and tells her that he will never do plastic surgery. Roohi tells she doesn’t know why her father and brother are dumb and tells them to follow her. Preesha tells Kanchan how emotionally connected she feels to Roohi. Kanchan tells her that she is kind-hearted. Pihu screams and they both rush and knock on her door. Roohi takes Rudra to a makeup studio with Vanshika and tells him that this famous makeup artist will transform him into a gardener.

