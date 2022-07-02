Yeh Hai Chahatein, 2nd July 2022, Written Update: Rudra remembers Preesha

In today’s episode, Roohi tells Saaransh that Preesha forgot them and doesn’t even bother about her. Saaransh tells that they can meet Preesha outside the hotel. Pihu goes and asks Armaan if Preesha is fine. He tells that maybe Preesha saw Rudra and panicked and tells that it would’ve been worse if Rudra saw her as he wouldn’t leave any opportunity to torture her. Pihu tells that she’ll convince Preesha to come to Mumbai. Armaan thinks that Pihu is fulfilling his wish.

Next day, Armaan, Pihu and Preesha leave and he bribed the reception to not tell anyone they left or where they were heading towards. Saaransh and Roohi wait for Preesha outside the hotel. Rudra’s shirt button breaks and he thinks about Preesha and his’ moments. Vanshika comes and asks if she can fix his shirt button. He tells it's fine as Preesha thought him how to do it. Roohi and Saaransh get disappointed waiting for Preesha. Armaan takes his entire family to the new house and asks if everyone likes it. They say yes and Pihu says she’s going to go to college and leaves. Preesha tells Kanchan that she wants to buy shirts for Armaan and she suggests her to go to a design studio.

Preesha goes there and Rudra and Vanshika also come there. Pihu decides to give auditions for Juliet’s role for the drama association. Vidyut tells his friends that he’ll be the Romeo. His friends tease him and ask if he’s auditioning only for Pihu’s sake. He tells yes. During the auditions, he is asked to sing but everyone laughs at him. Preesha selects shirts and goes for billing. Rudra selects the same shirts thinking if Preesha would’ve been there she would’ve selected these.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

