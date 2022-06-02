Yeh Hai Chahatein, 2nd June 2022, Written Update: Preesha gives a good news to the family

Today’s episode begins with Revati telling Preesha that she won’t harm Saaransh and Ruhi if she gives her the baby. Preesha clearly denies it. Revati threatens Preesha to kill GPS and send Saaransh to jail if she does not obey her. Preesha thinks of telling this to Rudraksh. Revati senses Preesha’s intentions and warns her not to reveal anything to Rudraksh. Revati laughs at her helplessness and asks her to give the good news to the family. Rudraksh enters and asks her what the matter is. On the other hand, GPS finds himself in shackles.

Sharda asks Ruhi and Saaransh about GPS but they deny it. Sharda hears Rudraksh shouting in excitement and happiness. Rudraksh reveals to her that Preesha is pregnant and he is going to become a father. Sharda rejoices hearing it and prays to God. The children also get happy knowing they shall get a brother or sister. Ruhi feels envious of the baby but Preesha and Rudraksh make her realize her importance. GPS finds a landline but hides it as he senses the footsteps of someone. Revati enters and tells him that he shall be locked for six months.

GPS tells Revati that Preesha shall find him soon. Revati replies that Preesha would never find out that GPS is in her house. Rudraksh brings posters of babies for Preesha. Preesha asks him to frame them. Rudraksh expresses that he wasn’t there to take care of her while giving birth to Ruhi but this time he won’t miss anything. Preesha tries to reveal the truth to Rudraksh but Revati enters with a glass of milk. Preesha thinks of writing a letter to Rudraksh anonymously about Revati’s crimes. She mixes the letters with others. Ruhi leaves for the school and Revati accompanies her. Preesha asks the servant to give letters to Rudraksh and thinks now he shall find the truth. Revati video calls Preesha.

