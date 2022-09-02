Yeh Hai Chahatein, 2nd September 2022, Written Update: Kanchan doesn’t fire Prem from job

In today’s episode, Prem apologises to Armaan and tells that he shouldn’t have lied. He tells that he saw that the plant was dying so he thought that the soil wasn’t suiting so he went to get more fertilisers and it had died by then. He tells that he loves his job and lied to protect it. Prema (Vanshika) tells them not to punish Prem as he loves his job a lot and it was her fault. Preesha tells that Prem is a hardworking and dedicated gardener and he’s a nice person as well. Kanchan also agrees and tells that she can understand why he lied and tells that her won’t get fired for merely doing his job and tells that because he has a lot if experience as well, she will keep him.

Armaan thinks that his plan is failing again but he won’t give up as he’s sure Rudra is behind everything. Prema asks if she can also stay with Prem as she can’t stay without him and now she is jobless as well. Armaan refuses and she starts crying. Prem tells that Prema can work in the house and do the other chores and tells she won’t disturb them. Preesha agrees and Kanchan asks him to take Prema back to the quarters with him. They both go and Saransh and Roohi tell Rudra that they were worried. They ask who is this lady. Vanshika asks them to guess.

Saransh realises that it’s Vanshika and they both get surprised. Roohi tells she couldn’t recognise her at all. Rudra asks Vanshika how did she come on time. She tells that she realised she threw the plant in the dustbin so she came to take it but then she saw Armaan holding it and realised that she should do something as Armaan will find out the truth, so she came dressed as Prema.

