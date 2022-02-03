Yeh Hai Chahatein, 3 February 2022, Written Update: Preesha falls into a quick sand

In today’s episode, Rudra tells Preesha that Bunty will send the mechanic in sometime. They take a stroll while eating mangoes. Roohi tells it was picked by Preesha, and asks Rudra to thank her. He asks why should he as he’s a rockstar who can sing and play guitar. Rupali tells it did no good to his hunger. They come to a lake and start arguing. Preesha asks them to stop fighting and they fill water. Preesha goes looking for food, slips into a quick sand and calls Rudra. Rudra and Roohi run up to her and ask her how did she get in. She says she slipped and fell.

He tells her to stay still as he’ll do something to get her out. He brings a stick and tells her to hold it and try to come out. She tells him that she can’t reach the stick. He tries to pull her out but fails to do so. Preesha thinks she should tell him the truth that Roohi is his daughter before she dies and tells him that she needs to say something to him. Rudra asks her to not talk and brings a thick root and pulls her out. They both fall in the ground and look at each other. Yuvraj sees that Preesha’s house is locked and calls her and realises her phone is switched off.

Preesha thanks Rudra for helping her. Roohi asks what if a tiger comes and Rudra tells Preesha is scared of them and laughs. Preesha says that Rudra’s scared of cockroaches. Rudra tells the mechanic must’ve fixed the car so they start walking towards the car. Yuvraj asks Beena Maasi about them. They find the car hasn’t been repaired and Roohi says she’s hungry. Roohi asks if Rudra will save her from tigers and he thinks he will give up everything to save her. Preesha recalls Rudra saving Roohi from the fire.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 2nd February 2022, Written Update: Priya learns Mahender’s plan