Yeh Hai Chahatein, 30th August 2022, Written Update: Vidyut takes revenge on Raj

In today’s episode, the doctor tells Raj that he lost his voice due to eating wrong. He prescribes tests to find out the extent of the damage. Vidyut tells them that Raj had green tea made by Kanchan and accuses Pihu and Kanchan of conspiring against Raj. He tells that they did this to take revenge on Rudra. Pihu tells them that even though she had the same green tea but she’s fine. Kanchan says she didn't do anything. Armaan tells Vidyut to mind his words.

Preesha takes them away. Rudra says he knows Kanchan won't do anything. Vidyut tells him that Armaan will do anything to destroy Rudra. Vidyut recalls how he drugged Raj's tea to take revenge on him and Pihu. Rudra asks Vidyut to take care of Raj. The Thakurs reach home. Digvijay thinks Pihu will realize how Raj's family is and stay away from them. Kanchan sees one of her plant dead. She gets angry and goes to the outhouse. She tells Roohi and Saaransh to call Prem right now. Kanchan leaves.

Roohi calls Rudra and briefs him about the situation. He rushes towards the Thakur house. Armaan tells Digvijay that he didn't conspire against Raj and wonders who did it. Rudra changes his disguise to Prem in the car but he can't find his fake mole and eyebrows. He finds his mole. He calls Vanshika to get another set if eyebrows from MK Makeup Studio. Vanshika tells him that it's not possible as MK is out of town and he gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 29th August 2022, Written Update: Armaan fights with Rudra