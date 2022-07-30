Yeh Hai Chahatein, 30th July 2022, Written Update: Preesha files a complaint against Rudra

In today’s episode, Saaransh tells Digvijay that they are in Shimla because they came for a vacation. Armaan tells Preesha that they came to trouble her. Roohi comes there with Sharda. She recalls how she wanted to surprise them. She scolds Armaan for accusing Rudra. She goes to Preesha and tells her to tell everyone the truth. Rudra stops Sharda. Armaan thinks that this may ruin everything and tells Preesha that they are leaving. He warns Rudra to stay away from them and tells him he will take him to court if he continues this. They leave.

Sharda asks Rudra what happened and how did they both end up in the same room. He tells her that he doesn't remember anything. Saaransh tells him that he felt dizzy after drinking coffee. He realizes that Armaan spiked his drink. Sharda tells him that they need to collect evidence to prove Armaan guilty. Preesha asks Armaan how she ended up in Rudra’s room. He tells her that Rudra might’ve drugged her.

She tells him that she won't tolerate it anymore and Rudra deserves punishment. Armaan tells her not to involve cops but she doesn't listen. The cops go to Rudra. Preesha defends Armaan and accuses Rudra. Saaransh shows the blood report and Rudra says that he was drugged yesterday. As Armaan is about to take Preesha from there, Roohi stops her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

