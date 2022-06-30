Yeh Hai Chahatein, 30th June 2022, Written Update: Preesha ignores Saaransh and Ruhi

Today's episode begins with Saaransh and Ruhi telling each other that they are not able to find their mamma. Ruhi tells Saaransh that she needs to go to the washroom. Rudraksh asks Armaan about Preesha. Armaan says he went to the U.S for his treatment, and that since then, he has not met Preesha. He informs that he has come to Delhi for the admission of his cousin Pihu. Rudraksh tells him he knows about Pihu. Armaan mocks Rudraksh asking him if Preesha left him again.

Saaransh and Ruhi spot Preesha in the washroom. Ruhi tells Saaransh that she saw her mother with Pihu the other day as well. Pihu asks Preesha to wear the mask as she knew about Rudraksh. Rudraksh returns to the party feeling sad. Preesha dances with Digvijay and Pihu. Vanshika asks Rudraksh to dance with her. Pihu collides with Raj first and then Vidyut. Rudraksh also bumps into Preesha and feels connected. Armaan notices this and rushes to Preesha. He creates a scene and asks Preesha to leave.

He tells Preesha that they shall have dinner on their way. Preesha tells him that it will get very late and thus, they decide to eat at the banquet. Ruhi and Saaransh follow Preesha and Pihu. They hide in the banquet hall. Rudraksh also entered the banquet hall and asks Vanshika to make haste. Pihu goes to take the food. Ruhi and Saaransh call her. Preesha rushes but pass through them. She takes the plate from Pihu. Saaransh and Ruhi feel disappointed. Ruhi decides to talk to Preesha. The guard notices them. Saaransh takes Ruhi from there. The private investigator notices Preesha and thinks Rudraksh was right.

This episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

