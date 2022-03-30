Yeh Hai Chahatein, 30th March 2022, Written Update: Roohi learns the truth

In today’s episode, everyone worries and asks Preesha to wake up. Roohi finds out that Preesha is Rudra’s wife and she is also Saaransh's mother. She wonders how they could keep such a secret from her and wonders who her real mom is. Preesha gains conscious.

Rudra asks Preesha what happened and she tells him that Yuvraj tried to kill her. Rudra gets angry and calls the police to file a complaint against Yuvraj. Later, they realise they can’t spot Roohi so they go searching for her but can't find her. They get worried thinking if Yuvraj kidnapped Roohi. Then, Yuvraj sees the Police standing outside his house and understands Rudra must be behind this. Preesha and Rudra search for Roohi and then find her sitting alone and crying. She tells she doesn’t want to talk to anyone as they lied to her. She tells she got to know they are not her family so she will leave from here.

Preesha assures Roohi that she’s her daughter and that she and Rudra separated 5 years ago.

Rudra gets emotional and tells her that he is her father. They tell her they love her and that they are a family. Ruhi calls Rudraksh her father and hugs him while crying. They all hug each other and Roohi gets happy.

