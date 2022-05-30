Yeh Hai Chahatein, 30th May 2022, Written Update: Preesha imprisons Revati in a room

Today’s episode begins with Revati being raged as her plan failed. She wonders if the caterers didn’t mix the poison in the kheer and calls him to confront him. Preesha walks in with the caterer’s phone and asks Revati if he did anything wrong. Revati gets shocked to see the caterer’s phone with Preesha. Preesha asks her to stop her drama and tells her she knows Revati is behind all the incidents. Revati laughs cunningly. Preesha asks her how can she be so ruthless and harm Saaransh and Ruhi. Revati tells she lost her son Dev, her husband is in jail, and her daughter is depressed because of Khuranas.

Revati calls Preesha ruthless as well. Preesha imprisons Revati in the room. Revati thinks what if the poison plan failed, the blast shall definitely take place during Preesha’s and Rudraksh’s marriage. Preesha thinks of revealing Revati’s truth to Rudraksh and he walks into her room. He shows her wedding outfit and tells he cannot wait until tonight. Rudraksh makes Preesha wear the mangalsutra and it breaks. Preesha sends Gopal to check on Revati. Revati plans on escaping the room through the washroom’s window.

The Khuranas get ready for the wedding. Panditji asks Sharda to bring the bride. Ruhi tells that Preesha’s entry will be a special one. Everyone gets mesmerized seeing Preesha’s bridal look. Rudraksh and Preesha get smitten looking at each other. Gopal informs Preesha that Revati is imprisoned in the room. Preesha’s dupatta gets torn by Ruhi and she goes to change it. Sharda asks Panditji to commence the rituals. The fumes spread with a strange odor. Everyone faints and Preesha notices that. She tries to wake everyone up but she faints too.

