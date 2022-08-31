Yeh Hai Chahatein, 31st August 2022, Written Update: Prem finds a way to stay back

In today’s episode, Rudra asks Vanshika to get the fake eyebrows but she tells that MK is out of town and he worries and asks her to get it from anywhere else. Kanchan asks Roohi why is Prem taking so much time. She tells that maybe he has gone to collect good fertilizers like cow dung. Kanchan gets angry and asks how he let her favorite plant die and tells her that it was imported from Mauritius. Digvijay and Armaan come and tell her to come aside as Prem might jump on her again. Preesha comes and asks if that’s true. Kanchan tells yes.

Vidyut asks Rudra to put power on his eyebrows to make it look white. Rudra tells Amraan will catch him as the eyebrows are different. They panic but Vanshika comes and gives him fake eyebrows. Rudra goes and Kanchan yells at him and asks why did he let her plant die and tells him that he is fired as he can’t do his job properly. Preesha apologises to him on Kanchan’s behalf. The next day, Preesha tells Kanchan that she was very harsh on Prem. Prem brings a pot and Kanchan gets happy seeing her flower pot alone and asks how did this happen.

Prem tells that he has a lot of experience and he put some of his gardener magic and tells that he’ll leave now. Armaan agrees and tells that this time he’s leaving voluntarily. Preesha asks Kanchan to stop Prem and Kanchan asks him to stay. Prem agrees and recalls how he told Roohi that it’s better if he leaves as he can’t forcefully make Preesha remember the past as it might be harmful for her. Roohi convinced him to stay and asks Vanshika to get the same plant as a replacement.

This episode has been watched on OTT platform.

