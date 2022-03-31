Yeh Hai Chahatein, 31st March 2022, Written Update: Khuranas play holi

In today’s episode, Rudra enters the room and locks the door while holding hands with Preesha and thanks and embraces her for giving Roohi to him. She asks for her return gift and he gets romantic and tries hugging her again. Saransh and Roohi walk in and ask then what’re they doing and they both get nervous. They tell them that they came to put them to sleep and then jump on the bed and have a pillow fight. Saransh tells them they should sleep now as they need to enjoy holi tomorrow.

The next morning, Preesha doesn't find the kids in the room. Rudra gets romantic and says they must be getting ready for school. Then, they both realize it's a holi holiday due to holi and open the door. Saransh and Roohi throw water and colour on them .

The holi party starts. Sharda colours Preesha and Roohi. The kids hide seeing Rudra and Preesha. Roohi and Saransh apologize for putting water on them in the morning. Rudra and Preesha laugh and tell it’s fine and they all play holi. GPS and Vasu walk in and wish everyone a happy holi. Vasu looks at the kids and loudly says she wants to play holi with the kids but they don't want to celebrate with their grandparents.

Preesha and Rudra find a chance to throw colour on the kids and they get shocked. They tell they planned to throw colour at them with the help of Vasu and GPS. Dev barges into the party with his friends. He tells he wants to teach Roohi a lesson. Dev asks his friend to give him a special dirty colour balloon to throw on Roohi and smirks.

