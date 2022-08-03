Yeh Hai Chahatein, 3rd August 2022, Written Update: Rudra gets a makeover

In today’s episode, Pihu yells and Preesha and Kanchan rush to her. Pihu tells that she has rashes on her face because she used a new cream. Preesha assures her that it’s just an allergic reaction and tells she will prescribe a few medicines. Pihu cries and tells that she has a college party the next day. Kanchan tells she knows the makeup artist who will cover up her rashes. Pihu and Preesha agree. They decide to go. The driver gets a call from his wife asking him to return back soon as it’s their daughter’s birthday. Preesha asks him to go back home as they can take a cab.

MK gets surprised seeing Rudra and asks him what bought him to his studio. Roohi tells him that he should transform Rudra into a gardener. Vanshika explains to him why. MK does Rudra’s makeover and everyone gets surprised. Roohi, Saaransh and Vanshika leave to get the gardener’s clothes for Rudra. Rudra goes to the washroom. Pihu, Kanchan and Preesha come to the studio and ask for Pihu’s makeover. Armaan calls Preesha and tells he will wait for them outside.

Rudra sees Preesha and calls Vanshika and informs her. Vanshika calls and asks MK for an escape route as Rudra needs to visit Preesha’s house only. He suggests him to get out through the window. Preesha decides to use the washroom and walks towards the washroom. MK asks her to stop. She questions him why. Rudra hears this and tries to open the window hastily. MK tells that the door gets jammed easily. Preesha tries opening the door.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

