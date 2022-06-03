Yeh Hai Chahatein, 3rd June 2022, Written Update: Revati outsmarts Preesha

Today’s episode begins with Rudra checking the letters he received. Preesha receives Revati’s video call and shows Ruhi devouring ice cream. Revati asks her not to outsmart her. She recalls seeing Preesha putting that letter in between others. Revati threatens Preesha by saying what if Ruhi suffers an accident or gets kidnapped. She asks Preesha to take that letter back or else she won’t see Ruhi alive. Rudraksh is about to read the letter and pretends to faint. Preesha asks him to bring ice for her.

Meanwhile, Preesha hides the letter. Rudraksh and Sharda bring lemonade for her and ask if she is feeling fine. Rudraksh lifts her and takes her to the room. Rudraksh insists on calling the doctor but Preesha says it is normal in pregnancy. Preesha asks Revati to bring Ruhi home. Revati returns alone and lets Preesha know she is in school. Preesha drags her to the room and asks her what she is trying to do. Revati asks Preesha to obey her or GPS and Saaransh will be in danger. At night, Preesha gets into a nightmare where Revati kills her and her baby.

Rudraksh comforts her with a massage. Rudraksh asks Saaransh, Ruhi, and Sharda to help him make Preesha sleep. Preesha scolds Rudraksh for ruining everyone’s sleep. She asks them to rest. Rudraksh tells Preesha that her comfort is the most important thing to him. The goons give food to GPS and ask him not to act smart. GPS thinks of calling Preesha, but he realises that Revati has set a camera everywhere in the room. The next morning, Rudraksh takes Preesha to the doctor. Revati thinks now Preesha shall see how Rudraksh will trust her more.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 2nd June 2022, Written Update: Preesha gives a good news to the family