Yeh Hai Chahatein, 3rd May 2022, Written Update: Revathi questions Rudra

In today’s episode, Preesha tells Rudra that she can’t check on him as he looked extremely tired. Rudra asks her not to worry about him and act like a wife. She reminds him that she is actually his wife and tells him that she wanted to ask him about Dev’s body. He tells her that he doesn’t want to reveal what he did and goes to sleep on the couch.

The next day, the Inspector tells Revathi that Rudra’s waistcoat had blood on it but they haven’t found out whose blood it is. She asks him to find out about it and wonders why did he even throw it in the water tank. She tells the Inspector that Rudra wore the same waistcoat to the school on the annual day but he didn’t have it on him when he came to the hospital. Then, Revathi goes to meet Rudra in his house and tells him that she’s here to question him as a commissioner. He agrees and she questions him about the waistcoat and tells him that they sound traces of blood on it. Rudra tells that he gave the waistcoat to his servant and he doesn’t know what happened after that.

He tells that he cut his finger by mistake and probably that’s the blood found on his waistcoat and he tells that he removed the waistcoat because of that and that’s why she didn’t see him with his waistcoat in the hospital. He tells him that she could’ve asked him as a friend as well, and he wouldn’t tell the truth as he’s not hiding anything. Revathi cries and apologises. She tells that she doesn’t know what to do. Preesha consoles her. Later, Rudra tells he has a date with Mohini and Preesha decides to ruin it. Revathi feels something is fishy after talking to the original jagrata singer.

