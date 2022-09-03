Yeh Hai Chahatein, 3rd September 2022, Written Update: Prema tries to find Preesha’s medicine

In today’s episode, Armaan mixes some powder in the water and gives it to Preesha. Roohi sees this and tells Rudra. He tells them that they have to search Armaan's room to find that medicine. Vanshika says that she has to do housework so she can easily enter Armaan's room. Roohi goes with her. Kanchan tells Armaan that she told Prema to clean the house. He nods and leaves. Digvijay comes to return a file. Saaransh and Rudra get shocked seeing him.

Rudra tries to call Vanshika from the outhouse but she doesn't reply. Prema searches for the medicine. Digvijay comes there and asks her what she is doing. She drops a vase. Everyone comes there. She tells them that she was cleaning and got shocked hearing his voice. Kanchan tells her to clean another room. Digvijay tells Kanchan that Prema used to work for Rudra. She tells him not to think too much. Raj meets Pihu. He tells her that someone mixed something with his tea so that he would lose his voice. He asks her to help him find the culprit.

Vanshika apologizes to Rudra. He tells her that it's fine and they have to swap the medicines by tonight. Prema mixes sleeping pills in Armaan's food. She gives it to him and he feels sleepy and goes to his room. Rudra and the rest go to Armaan’s room and search for the medicine. He tries to remove a painting but it falls. Preesha hears the noise. Vidyut gets shocked when Raj tells him that Pihu is helping him find the real culprit.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

