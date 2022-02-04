Yeh Hai Chahatein, 4 February 2022, Written Update: Preesha, Rudra and Roohi play games

In today’s episode, Preesha tells Roohi that Rudra isn’t a coward as he saved her from the fire. They find a hut and go there but see that it’s locked. They hear a tiger’s roar and Rudra tells they need to get into the hut. Yuvraj gets angry waiting for Preesha and Roohi. They break the lock and get in. Preesha tells she’ll prepare khichdi. Rudra gives Preesha a set of clothes he found nearby since she was shivering.

Preesha refuses but Rudra takes a blanket and covers the area and tells her that she can change now. Preesha gives him a dhoti and asks him to change as well since he’s drenched too. Preesha changes and comes outside and Rudra looks at her. Roohi asks Preesha to make khichdi and stop looking at each other. Rudra trips on his dhoti and Preesha makes him wear the dhoti properly. Roohi feels happy looking at them. Vyjayanti asks Sharda where is Rudra. Vyjayanti tells her that Rudra and Preesha cannot come close and reminds her that if that happens then he will leave her.

Sharda asks her not to worry as he might be stuck in the traffic and will return soon. Preesha prepares the khichdi and gives it to them. Rudra eats the khichdi and tells her that her food tastes good even now. Roohi tells they should play antakshari but with a twist. Preesha tells a person should sing a song by selecting one word from the last line of the previous song. Roohi tells that’s how they play. They continue to playing antakshari and Roohi becomes happy.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

