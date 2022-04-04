Yeh Hai Chahatein, 4th April 2022, Written Update: Preesha confronts Dev

In today’s episode, Rudra sees 3 kids crashing the party through the CCTV footage. Roohi identifies one of the guy as Dev and tells he’s the one who keeps annoying her. Preesha tells he must be the one who mixed bhaang in her drink and tells she will complaint to the Principal.

Next day, Rudra tells he has severe cold and even Roohi comes and starts coughing and tells she has a bad cold too and asks her to put a leave for school. Preesha tells she’ll prepare kaada and they both stop acting and tell they’re fine. Preesha laughs and Rudra asks her if she’ll handle Dev’s situation alone and Preesha assures him that she will. At the school, Preesha shows Dev’s photo and asks the attender if he knows him. He says no and she asks him not to lie. He asks her not to get involved with his family as he’s from a very rich and powerful family. Preesha asks him to bring Dev to her cabin and he asks her not to reveal his identity to anyone.

Roohi gets scared looking at a fake snake and Aaliya consoles her. Dev and his friends get angry and his friend say they shouldn’t let Aaliya go. Dev tells them that nothing should happen to Aaliya. The attender takes Dev to Preesha’s cabin. Preesha confronts him about the previous day’s acts and asks him why did he crash into her house. He tells he didn’t and she shows the photos at the party. He cries and apologises and then laughs and says she has no idea who his family is.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT.

