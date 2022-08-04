Yeh Hai Chahatein, 4th August 2022, Written Update: Rudra learns how to be a gardener

In today’s episode, Preesha opens the washroom’s door but doesn’t see Rudra as he had already escaped. MK thinks that Rudra must’ve escaped on time. Rudra sees Armaan and gets scared and then thinks that he should test if Armaan will identify him in this new makeover. He goes in front of him and Armaan stops him and tells he dropped his kerchief. Rudra tells he can’t even remember his name so the kerchief really doesn’t matter and leaves. Then, Rudra goes in the car and tells Roohi, Saaransh and Vanshika that Armaan didn’t identify.

Roohi tells that their plan of getting him to Armaan’s house as a gardener should work. They leave and go to their house. Roohi and Saaransh show Rudra videos on how to behave like a gardener and make him walk like them and create a different accent. They show him videos on how to do gardening and how to plant seeds. They fall asleep watching the videos. The next day, Rudra goes to Armaan’s house and sees Preesha sowing plants. Rudra teaches her how to plant the seed and she tells that she’s happy Kanchan hired him as he seems genuinely interested in his job.

He tells that the plants should be grown with love and then his beard falls and Preesha recognises that he’s Rudra. She gets angry and asks him to leave and he pleads her not to push him away as he loves her a lot. Rudra wakes up and realises that it was his dream and tells Roohi that he doesn’t want to do anything that will scare Preesha off. Roohi consoles him and tells that they need to do this for Preesha.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 3rd August 2022, Written Update: Rudra gets a makeover