Yeh Hai Chahatein, 4th July 2022, Written Update: Rudra takes Preesha’s choice of shirts

In today’s episode, Rudraksh finds shirts at the billing counter and thinks it must be Preesha's choice. The biller says it's his wife who chose it. He thinks the biller might be talking about Vanshika and tells him to pack it. He throws a dupatta in Preesha's dressing room thinking it's Vanshika. The principal selects Pihu for the role of Juliet. Vidyut says anybody can sing but he can act. He says Raj will sing in the background and he will lip-sync. The principal selects him. Pihu frowns.

Vanshika scolds Rudra for not giving dupatta. Preesha goes to the billing section and asks them to bill the shirts. The biller says her husband took the shirts and points to Rudra. She follows Rudra but he gets into the car. She frowns thinking someone took all her shirts. Saaransh and Roohi wait for Preesha outside the hotel but the watchman tells them that she left in the morning. Rudra thanks Vanshika for the shirts but she says she didn't choose any. He gets surprised.

Their car breaks down. He asks her to book a cab. She says it will come in an hour so they should get a lift. A lady stops for them and they get in. Rudra panics seeing Pihu. Saaransh sees Pihu and gets happy thinking she will take them to Preesha. Vidyut sees Pihu and tries to talk to her but she says that she doesn't trust people easily and leaves.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

