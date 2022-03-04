Yeh Hai Chahatein, 4th March 2022, Written Update: Roohi is upset with Rudra

In today’s episode, Prerna apologises to Saransh for not contacting him for five years as she didn’t want him to be called as a murderer’s son and tells she felt like she had no other choice. Saransh tells he doesn’t care about it all of that as he loves her so much and tells he will do whatever it takes to get her out of jail even if it means going against Rudra and assures her that he’ll take care of Roohi. He tells Rudra sent her to jail after learning the truth and did what he wanted so he’ll also do what he wants. He leaves telling he’ll come back tomorrow with a lawyer.

Rudra and Sharda go to Roohi’s room and the nurse says she’s not eating anything. Rudra tells he’ll feed her and asks Roohi if she wants to listen to his and Preesha’s story as there are two sides to it. She tells he sent away her mother and now she’s alone. He tells he’s there and Roohi tells she hopes God never gives anyone a father like him. Saransh comes and asks Rudra to go out. Rudra goes out and Saransh asks Roohi not to worry as he’ll get Preesha out of jail. Roohi asks if he’s serious and he tells yes as he doesn’t want her to stay without Preesha. She asks him why did Rudra send Preesha to jail and he tells it’s because sometimes elders don’t know how to patch up an old fight.

He feeds her and Rudra watches them and gets happy and sleeps on the sofa. The next morning, Rudra finds out that Saransh already got Roohi discharged and they left. Rudra comes home and then Saransh and Roohi come and he tells they had gone to eat ice cream. He informs Rudra that Roohi will stay with them and asks Roohi to stay and irritate Rudra and she agrees.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

