Yeh Hai Chahatein, 4th May 2022, Written Update: Rakesh and Revathi suspect Dev and Preesha

In today’s episode, Rakesh tells Revathi that Dev isn’t in Goa and maybe Dev and Preesha have something to do with him going missing. Revathi tells that Preesha and Rudra aren’t capable of doing anything like that and tells that she knows them well, they don’t have a motive. Rakesh reminds her that Dev and Saransh are enemies and maybe they did something to protect their son. He tells that Dev had misbehaved with Roohi and Preesha both, so they’re not bound to like him. Revathi calls the inspector and asks him to follow and keep track on Preesha and Rudra and cuts the call.

She tells Rakesh that she’ll find out about Dev no matter what. Aaliya overhears their conversation and determines to find out the truth. Rudra notices Preesha also in the cafe and starts feeding Mohini to make her jealous. Preesha asks the waiter to pour juice on Mohini. He drops the juice in Mohini and Rudra helps her and takes her to the washroom. Mohini compliments him for his kindness. Preesha gets angry and asks the waiter to lock her in the washroom. Preesha decides to dance with a man to make Rudra feel jealous. She dances and laughs with him but Rudra comes and slaps him and asks him to stay away from his wife.

He pulls her aside and asks her what’s she doing. She tells him that even she’s allowed to flirt since she’s single. He leaves angrily. The same person who danced with Preesha and another lady inform Revathi that they found nothing suspicious. The next day, Preesha goes to the market and finds the same guy harassing her verbally again. Everyone come and hit him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

