Yeh Hai Chahatein, 5th April 2022, Written Update: Dev plots against Preesha

In today’s episode, Roohi informs Saaransh about the snake prank and also how Aaliya helped her. She tells him that she doesn't know who is behind that prank and is afraid to go to school. He tells her that he will stay with her. Roohi introduces Aaliya to Saaransh who gets awed seeing her. Roohi notices that and thinks that Saaransh likes Alia. The Receptionist asks Yuvraj to pay for a hotel room or leave to which he pays. He thinks about how he doesn't have cash because of Rudra.

Preesha enters her cabin when a student complains about a stomachache to which she gives medicine and some chocolate. Dev sees that and says that now the real drama will begin. After some time, students get unwell and start vomiting. At the same time Saaransh tells Preesha that he wants to study in their school without telling her about the prank. The Principal comes there and asks Preesha what's happening who explains that they should admit the students to the hospital.

Dev tells his friends that everything is going as per his plan. The Doctor informs them that the students have consumed drugs and it’s good that they admitted them at the right time. When asked what they had consumed, all of them said that it was the chocolate given to them. Principal calls a forensic expert to check the chocolates, who reveals that these chocolates have drugs in them. Dev recalls how he told his friend to switch the chocolates and put drug powder in Preesha’s drawer. Dev tells his friends that now Preesha will end up in jail. Saaransh asks the Principal to not call the Police who tells him that he needs to take action because it’s a serious matter to which he later agrees.

