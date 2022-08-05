Yeh Hai Chahatein, 5th August 2022, Written Update: Rudra gets the job

In today’s episode, Roohi takes Rudra to the garden and Saaransh tells him that the gardener will teach him gardening. The gardener makes Rudra work in the garden and teaches him gardening and tells him important things to remember. After some time the gardener tells him that he can work as a gardener now. Raj and Pihu are grouped together for an assignment. He returns the tiffin box to her and tells her that he has no problem working with her. He praises her for her efforts and shakes her hand extending a hand of friendship.

Rudra reaches Armaan's house and Saaransh gives him Bluetooth to stay connected and assures him that they will be there to help him. Rudra realises that he has to compete with others for the job and gets nervous. The kids motivate him saying that it's the job that brings Preesha home and he calms himself down. Raj and Pihu work on the assignment but she sings badly. She tells him that she joined the music class to become his friend. He tells her that the assignments are important to him so he will teach her music.

Kanchan gets impressed with Rudra’s interview. She tells him that she thought he was old but she wants an experienced gardener. Preesha learns that Kanchan hired a new gardener. Rudra asks about the servant quarters. She tells him that he can stay in the quarters from tomorrow. Later, Rudra tells Sharda that he got the job and rejoices.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 4th August 2022, Written Update: Rudra learns how to be a gardener