Yeh Hai Chahatein, 5th July 2022, Written Update: Rudra and Preesha miss each other

In today’s episode, Armaan gives spiked water to Preesha and asks her to take her medicines. She agrees and he leaves. She tries sleeping but can't, so she goes to the tea stall. Rudra drinks alcohol and thinks about Preesha. He calls Anil but he doesn’t pick up the call. He decides to go to the tea stall too as he can’t sleep. Preesha comes there and sits behind him. Armaan takes Preesha’s name so Rudra turns behind and asks Armaan why did he take her name and asks him why’s he looking in that direction.

He tells him that Preesha was sitting behind him. They ask the tea stall guy about Preesha. He says a lady was sitting behind him but she left. Armaan tells him that he's also searching for Preesha. Rudra tells him that he won't leave Armaan if he gets to know he's behind Preesha's disappearance. Armaan thinks he won't let Rudra know that Preesha is with him.

He recalls tracking Preesha's phone and realising that she’s in the tea stall and so he asked Digvijay to take Preesha from the tea stall while he distracted Rudra. Saaransh and Roohi ask Vidyut to drop them at school, but on the way, they lie saying that their school has been canceled. Raj says he will take care of them. They go to the auditorium and decide to follow Pihu.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

