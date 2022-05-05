Yeh Hai Chahatein, 5th May 2022, Written Update: Revathi to search the lake

In today’s episode, Revathi goes to the police station and enquires about the man who helped Rudra dump the garbage. The person tells that even though he found it weird that a rock star was dumping his own garbage in the night, he still decided to help. Revathi wonders why did Rudra and Preesha go to dumb garbage at that time and recalls how Preesha stopped her servant from dumping the garbage early.

The lady officer calls Revathi and informs her that a drunkard started misbehaving with Preesha and is telling that he’s met her before. Revathi asks her to bring him for inquiry. The lady officer brings the drunkard to the police station and Revathi asks him about Preesha. He tells her that he saw Preesha and Rudra near the lake with a suitcase. Revathi asks her team to search the lake. Preesha informs Rudra about the drunkard misbehaving with her again and asks him what if he tells someone about that night. Rudra asks her not to worry as it’s hard to believe a drunkard. Revathi comes and asks Rudra to come to the police station for questioning.

Rudra asks what happened. She brings the drunkard and tells that he saw them near the lake at midnight 2 days ago. Rudra asks her what’s wrong with going on a long drive. She asks him if he just went for that. He asks her what else could be the reason. She asks him if she can search the lake. He asks her to search wherever she wants as he’s not hiding anything. She asks him to come with her for the search. He agrees thinking if he won’t go there she might get suspicious.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 4th May 2022, Written Update: Rakesh and Revathi suspect Dev and Preesha