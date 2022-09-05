Yeh Hai Chahatein, 5th September 2022, Written Update: Rudra swaps Preesha’s medicines

In today’s episode, Raj informs Vidyut that Pihu is helping him to search for the culprit who drugged his tea and made him lose his voice so he shouldn’t worry about Pihu being against them as she’s going to go against her own family to help him. Vidyut gets scared. Rudra, Vanshika, Roohi, and Saransh search for the medicines in Armaan’s room and they find a secret locker. They go to search it but Preesha knocks on the door. They all hide and Preesha entrées the room and sees Roohi.

She asks her what’s she doing in Roohi’s room. Roohi tells that she has a habit of sleepwalking and she came to his room by mistake instead of going to Preesha’s room. Preesha asks her to go sleep but Roohi tells she wants to sleep on the terrace. Preesha and Roohi go to the terrace and they sleep. Roohi talks about the stars. Preesha feels like she knows the story about the stars and asks Roohi if this has happened before. Roohi thinks that it’s good she’s remembering moments.

Rudra, Saransh and Vanshika open the locker through Armaan’s finger print and Saransh tells they should throw the medicines. Rudra tells that they should expose Armaan but also not put themselves at risk and help Preesha revive her memory. He recalls how he bought another medicine to replace with Preesha’s memory losing medicine. He swaps them. Then, Pihu tries to find out who drugged Raj’s tea through the college’s CCTV camera.

