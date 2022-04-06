Yeh Hai Chahatein, 6th April 2022, Written Update: Rudra proves Preesha as innocent

In today’s episode, Saaransh tells Rudra that Preesha must not have done it. Rudra tells him it's a matter of the school's reputation so an investigation should go on. Roohi's classmates bully her telling her her mother gave drug-infused chocolates. The police question Preesha about the drugs found in her cabin. She denies the accusations. The inspector searches her cabin and finds a drug packet inside a book and tells her he will have to arrest her.

Dev grins and thinks Preesha will go to jail. He sees Roohi running towards her cabin and tells the peon to stop Roohi from meeting Preesha but Aaliya helps Roohi meet Preesha. Rudra tells the Inspector his wife hasn't done anything wrong and reveals that he has the CCTV footage for evidence. The footage shows Tarun, a student placing the drug chocolates in Preesha's cabin. Rudra notices Tarun and catches him. He is arrested and taken away.

Saransh tells Preesha Tarun is Dev's friend. Preesha realises Dev is behind the incident. Dev gets Tarun out of the police station and assures that he would get him readmitted to the school. Saransh informs Rudra he secured admission in the Khurana School. Sharda says it's good as Roohi, Saransh and Preesha can be together all the time. Rudra feels as if he has to do something to be with them too.

Yuvraj tries to convince the hotel manager to give him a room on credit. The hotel security throws him out. Roohi meets Aaliya and Saransh starts liking Aaliya. He repeatedly asks Roohi to meet him in the cafeteria during lunch break. Preesha goes to the Principal's office to tell him about Dev's involvement and finds Roohi and Saransh also there. He tells them he has called them to introduce the new music teacher. Rudra walks in and surprises them.

