Yeh Hai Chahatein, 6th August 2022, Written Update: Rudra’s first day as gardener

In today’s episode, Saransh tells that once Preesha comes back home they will live happily as a family again. Preesha hears Pihu humming a song. Pihu tells her that it's composed by Raj. She asks her if she has a problem with her working with Raj. Preesha tells her that they shouldn't punish one person from the same family because of Rudra’s mistakes. She tells her that Saaransh and Roohi are Rudra’s kids but she loves them. Pihu hugs her. Roohi and Saaransh drop Rudra outside Preesha's house. Preesha opens the door. He tells her to call him Prem and not Kakaji. She tells him to sit till Kanchan shows the servant quarters.

At college, the professor announces that Pihu and Raj will sing in intercollege competition. They get excited. Vicky tries to make Raj feel guilty for befriending Pihu as she sent him to jail. Raj tells him that Rudra taught him to respect women and he himself told him to accept Pihu's friendship, so Vicky shouldn't bother them. Kanchan comes and shows him the quarters.

Roohi calls him and tells him to just concentrate on reviving Preesha's memories. Kanchan calls him and tells him to sow some plants. He panics seeing earthworms. She laughs at him saying he should be used to it. Kanchan sits in a bench and Preesha joins her. Kanchan praises Rudra’s work.

