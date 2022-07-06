Yeh Hai Chahatein, 6th July 2022, Written Update: Roohi and Saaransh search for Preesha

In today’s episode, Saaransh and Roohi hide inside Pihu's car dickie. Kanchan takes Preesha to the chat stall. Preesha says Pihu will reach there in some time and orders food. Vanshika insists Rudra have chaat with her. He says he wants sweet chaat. The vendor misplaces Preesha and Rudra's orders. Rudra gets out of the car and Kanchan notices him. The vendor apologizes to them for mixing up their orders.

Pihu reaches there. Saaransh and Roohi get out and see Preesha's car but then they see Vanshika and get scared. They asks her not to tell Rudra. Rudra gets in the car. Vanshika prays to God to forgive her for not telling Rudra. Roohi tells Saaransh that Vanshika won't tell Rudra as she has helped her many times before. Kanchan tells Pihu not to take Rudra name as Preesha will panic. Saaransh goes to search for Preesha.

Preesha tells Pihu that she will go to Vidyut's house if he troubles her. Saaransh enters the house via the window and finds no one. Vidyut and Raj tell Rudra that Roohi and Saransh didn't attend school as there was a bomb threat. Rudra finds out it's a lie. He scolds Raj for supporting the kids. Vidyut tells about his play. Vanshika realizes that the kids went inside Pihu's car dickie. Rudra gets worried.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

