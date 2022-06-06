Yeh Hai Chahatein, 6th June 2022, Written Update: Revati plans to entrap Armaan

Today’s episode begins with Revati following Preesha to a café. Preesha asks the manager if there is someone waiting for her. The man turns and Preesha finds him to be Armaan. Preesha gets raged and tries to leave. Armaan stops her and asks her to listen to him once as he is dying. GPS tries to call Preesha but he hides the landline as he hears someone coming. Armaan confesses that his love for Preesha had made him a maniac. He further adds that God punished him by giving him cancer and he has only a few months left.

Armaan requests Preesha to take care of Anvi when he is gone. Preesha assures him about the same. Revati watches them from a distance and clicks their photographs. Revati sends the pictures to her junior officer and asks him to fetch information about Armaan. Preesha thinks of telling Rudraksh about Armaan. Ruhi asks Preesha to help her get ready. Preesha experiences severe cramps and Rudraksh makes her rest. Rudraksh helps Ruhi get ready and Ruhi kisses his cheek.

Preesha is about to tell Rudraksh about Armaan and Revati enters. She tells Rudraksh that she had arranged the singer for the concert but he backed off at the last minute. Revati asks Rudraksh to sing at the concert. Rudraksh takes Preesha’s permission and agrees to sing. Revati thinks she shall not let Preesha inform Rudraksh about Armaan. Revati learns Preesha and Armaan were in a live-in relationship. She thinks of using this against Preesha. On the other hand, Revati hears the ringing of the phone. GPS pretends to be in denial. Revati asks her men to disconnect the line.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 2nd June 2022, Written Update: Preesha gives a good news to the family