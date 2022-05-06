Yeh Hai Chahatein, 6th May 2022, Written Update: Revathi searches Rudra’s house

In today’s episode, Saransh tells Rudra, Preesha and Sharda that Dev had visited the school during the annual day night. Preesha says Rudra hid Dev's body and that there is no evidence against them. Sharda tells them the freezer is still with them. Rudra calls the freezer company to take it back. The principal calls and invites Preesha and Rudra for the puja of the new wing. Rudra says he will stay back till the freezer is out of the house and then go to the school.

Revathi sees Aaliya crying. Aaliya tells her Saaransh lied about not knowing that Dev was there at school during the annual day. Revathi thinks about how Roohi said something about Dev harming her. She calls up the inspector and orders him to get a search warrant for Rudra's house. The freezer company comes and Rudra sends a servant to pick up the freezer from the storeroom. He goes to his room. Preesha tells him to skip the school event. He tells her she worries uselessly. They go to the school event.

Revathi searches their house. Sharda calls and informs Preesha about this. Revathi doesn't find anything inside the house but she sees the freezer and tells them to stop. She calls the dogs to check the freezer. Dogs lead Revathi to a spot in the school. Rudra sees this and gets tensed. Reporters cover the news. Inspector tells Revathi they need to dig up the spot.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 5th May 2022, Written Update: Revathi to search the lake