Yeh Hai Chahatein, 6th September 2022, Written Update: Saransh plans to revive Preesha’s memory

In today’s episode, Roohi tells Preesha that she needs to practice a poem and asks for her help. Kanchan tells that she’ll be the audience. Preesha compliments Roohi and tells that she’s very cute so her mother must be really lucky to have her. Roohi thinks that she is her mother but she doesn’t even know that. Rudra comes and asks Kanchan if he can replace the old and dirty pots with the new one and she agrees. She agrees and Saransh goes to help Rudra and they replace the medicines which Armaan used to erase Preesha’s memory to one that helps revive the memory. Vanshika guards them.

Pihu sees the CCTV footage and gets to know that Vidyut was the one who drugged Raj’s tea. She gets shocked and asks security if she can get the footage. He asks her to come later. Kanchan asks Roohi to recite her poem and Roohi starts reciting. Later, Armaan gives the medicines to Preesha and Rudra, Saransh, Roohi and Vanshika see this and think that the effect might come soon. They discuss how Preesha likes her job and thinks that they should do something in that field to help her revive her memory.

Vanshika tells that she can’t bring a pregnant woman. Saransh tells that he has a better idea. Later, they bring a pregnant goat. Digvijay and Armaan tell that the cow can’t stay with them. Kanchan also tells the same. Prema (Vanshika) tells that no one is there to take care of the goat. Preesha tells that the goat is pregnant and tells she will help with delivery. She asks them to arrange blankets and hot water. Prem (Rudra) tells that he didn’t know she was a doctor and Armaan gets shocked.

