Yeh Hai Chahatein, 7th April 2022, Written Update: Rudra joins as a teacher

In today’s episode, Rudra enters the principal cabin and introduces himself as the Khurrana school's new music teacher. The principal honors him and feels happy to give him the job. Roohi tells that she knew he would find a way to stay together as he cannot stay away from his family. Saransh thinks it'll be fun to be in school now. He takes the Principal’s permission and takes Preesha out. He says they should be disciplined even in school.

Yuvraj thinks he doesn't have enough money to buy food or petrol and feels frustrated because of Rudra and Preesha.

In the school canteen, Saransh stops and insists roohi to sit with Aaliya. Aaliya denies seeing his reaction. He admits he wants to sit with Aaliya and Roohi realizes Saransh likes aliya. Rudra takes Preesha to a restaurant and recalls the last time he took her to the same place. Saransh starts to befriend Aaliya. Dev’s friend tells him that he saw Aaliya with a boy at the cafe. Dev is curious about who dared to befriend Aaliya. Preesha meets the Principal and informs them that she wants to discuss Dev. She says that she suspects that Dev is involved in the drug case.

The principal asks for proof against Dev and Preesha says that she has proof of him barging into her holi party. The principal agrees to speak to Dev’s parents once they are back. Ruhi confronts Saransh by asking him if he likes Aaliya. He agrees. So she agrees to help him. The Principal informs Dev that Preesha suspects him of being involved in the drug case. Dev is angered by this but the Principal warns him not to do anything or he’ll involve his parents.

